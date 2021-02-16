Protest against land acquisition

Property owners and traders who face displacement due to land acquisition for the proposed service lanes between Palpannai and Thuvakudi on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway staged a black flag demonstration at Kattur on Tuesday condemning the land acquisition.

They demanded that the land acquisition proceedings be stopped and instead steps for construction of an elevated corridor must be taken up so as to protect the livelihood of a large number of people who would be affected by the land acquisition.

Members of Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, which had mooted the alternative proposal of constructing an elevated corridor, participated in the meeting. Ve. Govindarajalu, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, who had expressed solidarity with the federation members, led the agitation.