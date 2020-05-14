Prohibition raids result in arrest of over 300 accused

Prohibition raids being conducted intensely in the rural pockets across the district in the wake of prohibitory orders in place and closure of TASMAC liquor outlets has resulted in the arrest of over 300 accused till now.

Special teams comprising police personnel of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing and those attached with local stations had been conducting raids at different locations since March 24 when the lockdown was announced.

The raids have so far been conducted at Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram, Thottiyam, Kattuputhur, Ramji Nagar, Musiri, Manachanallur, Vathalai, Lalgudi and Kallakudi based on information that illicit distillation was on.

The action resulted in the seizure of 3,580 litres of fermented wash, 918 litres of illicit arrack and 160 litres of toddy. The seized consignments were destroyed at the respective spots. As many as 106 cases were registered so far with the number of accused arrested being 129, a police press release said.

A total number of 24 two-wheelers and six four-wheelers were also confiscated. In addition to this, the teams also seized as many as 5,493 TASMAC liquor bottles and six made-in Puducherry liquor bottles which were illegally stocked and sold since March 24. The confiscated bottles were destroyed by the teams which registered 227 cases and arrested 248 accused till now in this connection. The release further said the prohibition raids would continue as the prohibitory orders were still in vogue.

Meanwhile, another release said a total number of 18,634 cases had been booked against 20,204 persons since March 27 for violating the prohibitory orders in the district.

The number of vehicles seized was a little over 16,000. The total number of vehicles handed over to the respective owner was 9,063 till now, the release added.