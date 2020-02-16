Programme on boilers on Feb 24, 25

TIRUCHI
The Indian Institute of Metals, Tiruchi Chapter, has teamed up with Welding Research Institute to conduct a two-day programme on ‘Engineering and Life Extension aspects of Boilers’ on February 24 and 25.
The programme will highlight the latest trends in boiler design and life extension aspects to original equipment manufacturers, consultants, faculty, researchers and students, a press release issued by the Chairman of Tiruchi Chapter Daniel Sahayaraj said.
Aspiring participants can correspond through email tmaqiim@gmail.com or visit website www.iimtiruchi.org or contact over phone: 9442130409, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.