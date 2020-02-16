Tiruchirapalli

Programme on boilers on Feb 24, 25

TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Metals, Tiruchi Chapter, has teamed up with Welding Research Institute to conduct a two-day programme on ‘Engineering and Life Extension aspects of Boilers’ on February 24 and 25.

The programme will highlight the latest trends in boiler design and life extension aspects to original equipment manufacturers, consultants, faculty, researchers and students, a press release issued by the Chairman of Tiruchi Chapter Daniel Sahayaraj said.

Aspiring participants can correspond through email tmaqiim@gmail.com or visit website www.iimtiruchi.org or contact over phone: 9442130409, the release said.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 9:02:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/programme-on-boilers-on-feb-24-25/article30836296.ece

