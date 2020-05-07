Production activities make a slow start in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai

Production activities got off to a slow start on Wednesday as industrial units did not have adequate workforce in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.

Though the industries were permitted to have 50% of workforce, in many units, the turnout was much lesser. The thin turnout was attributed by proprietors to the absence of public transport.

It will take two to three days for production activities to resume on a normal pace, G. Ravichandran, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Tiruchi, said.

As the industries had been kept closed for more than 40 days, the immediate task was to clean up the floor and machinery, P. Elango, president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association said.

At SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Pudukottai district, production activities resumed in 28 units with 50 % work force.

Sanitisers were kept at entry points, and wearing of masks was made mandatory. The industrial units were disinfected before resumption of production.

Production activities in the rest of the units will resume in phases, Project Officer of SIPCOT, Pudukottai, Kannan, said.