Wives of police personnel make PPEs

After producing face masks in the wake of the shortage in the open market, wives of police personnel attached to the District Armed Reserve have made Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the police personnel deployed at various places in the district.

The task was taken up recently by a group of seven women whose husbands were in the rank of Head Constable and Sub-Inspector following instruction from the higher authorities.

First, they underwent training extended by the Mahalir Thittam. Raw material required for manufacture was arranged by the District Armed Reserve unit thereafter. The women have stitched100 PPEs in their respective quarters, a police officer said.

The PPE were meant for use by the police personnel when they work containment areas where COVID-19 infected persons live, the officer said. These women had set apart sometime in the morning and evening to make PPE apart from carrying out their daily household chores.

About 25 PPE have been handed over to field-level officers in the five sub divisions: Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Jeeyapuram, Musiri and Manapparai. The remaining would be sent soon. More such coats would be made based on further instruction from the higher authorities..

The women - all members of a Self Help Group, had made around 4,000 cotton masks to police personnel who were deployed at public places across the district in the wake of the prohibitory orders.

The entire Tiruchi Rural Police strength had been mobilised for enforcement of prohibitory orders with teams of police personnel deployed in shifts in 35 check posts established all over the district, said police sources.