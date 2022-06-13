Power shutdown
Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Siruganur Sub-Station:
Avaravalli, Siruganur, Thirupattoor, CR Palayam, MR Palayam, Sanamangalam, Maniyankurichi, Vazhaiyur, Nedungur, Neikulam, Nambukurichi, Oothathur, P.K.Agaram, Reddimangudi, GK Park, Koothanur, Sridevimangalam, Kolakkudi and Kannakudi.
