Tiruchirapalli

Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the following areas owing to maintenance works to be taken up by Tangedco at the Siruganur Sub-Station:

Avaravalli, Siruganur, Thirupattoor, CR Palayam, MR Palayam, Sanamangalam, Maniyankurichi, Vazhaiyur, Nedungur, Neikulam, Nambukurichi, Oothathur, P.K.Agaram, Reddimangudi, GK Park, Koothanur, Sridevimangalam, Kolakkudi and Kannakudi.


