Power shutdown

Power supply will be suspended between 9.45 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday in the following places owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Samayapuram sub-station: Samayapuram, Manachanallur Road, Vengankudi, V.O.C.Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Karunya City, Manchanallur,Kalpalayam, Mela Seedevimangalam, Irungalur,Purathakudi, Konalai, Kariyamanickam, Edumalai, Thaenur, Thiruvellarai, Poonampalayam, Kanniyakudi, Valaiyur, Palaiyur, Koothur, Nochiyam, Pazhur,Pachur, Azhagiyamanavalam, Thiruvasi, Kumarakudi,Thiruvarangapatti, Kovarthakudi,Panamangalam, Sirukudi,Sirupathur, Virani, Salapatti, Maniyampatti and Peramangalam.

