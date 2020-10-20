Positive cases continue to decline in central region

313 persons tested positive and four died due to COVID-19 pneumonia

The downward trend in daily count of fresh cases of COVID 19 continued in the central region on Tuesday, with 313 persons testing positive. On Monday, the region had accounted for 347 cases, down from Sunday’s count of 396.

Four more deaths were recorded in the region by the Health Department’s daily bulletin on Tuesday. Among them were a 55-year-old man with no known co-morbidities who died of COVID-19 pneumonia in a private hospital on Monday. A 85-year-old man with type 2 diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease died due to COVID pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman of Nagapattinam district also succumbed to the virus. The man died at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Sunday due to COVID pneumonia, acute chronic liver disease, oliguric acute kidney injury, septic shock and type 2 diabetes mellitus. He was also said to be a pulmonary tuberculosis defaulter. The woman with hypothyroidism died at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on Monday due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Thanjavur district still continued to top the daily count of fresh cases among the central districts, though the figure dropped below 100 in the district over the past few days. On Tuesday, the district recorded 88 cases. With 108 persons discharged during the day, the number of positive patients under treatment in the district stood at 512. The other core delta districts of Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam added 64 and 33 cases.

Tiruchi reported 63 fresh cases, while 20 patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovery. Six others were sent home from the COVID Care Centre at Bharathidasan University’s Khajamalai campus, leaving the number of active cases in the district at 616.

Pudukottai registered a substantial drop in fresh cases with 23 persons testing positive on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 350.

Karur reported 19 fresh cases and Ariyalur 15.

Perambalur district appeared to have the pandemic well under control as it continued to record fresh cases in single digits every day over the past few days, with eight persons testing positive on Tuesday in the district. The number of positive cases stood at 83.