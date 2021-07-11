Tiruchirapalli

Poor quality of road flayed

Complaining about poor quality of road construction in their village, the public welfare committee of Navalpattu has appealed to the district administration for proper action.

The km-long road was constructed recently by Tiruverumbur Block authorities with ₹22 lakh funding sanctioned during 2019-2020 has suffered substantial damage. Though the tender process was carried out much earlier, the road was laid only recently, and its poor quality showed up after the recent rainfall.

According to a committe member, the response from local officials was not convincing.

The road must be strengthened to prevent formation of potholes and for sustained utility, he said.


Related Articles
