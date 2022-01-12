Pongal celebration held

Thirty-five people from the transgender and Narikuravar communities held an early celebration of Pongal on Monday in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, with the aim of promoting harmony among different sections of society.

The programme, held on the campus of St. Joseph’s College, included ceremonial cooking of Pongal by members of transgender women of Tiruchi Pasumai Pattru (TTP) group to mark the harvest festival, and a cultural show. “Pongal is an ideal time to reflect upon human co-existence and living in oneness with nature. We want to remind people about our shared agricultural customs and traditions,” Kajol, the head of TPP, told The Hindu.

Rev. Fr. Mari Valan, Parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Subbaiah Pandian, head, All India Siddha Maruthvua Sangam, K.S. Abdul Aziz, retired Tahsildar and P. John, JKC Trust, were among the special invitees.

The participants shared the Pongal at the end of the ceremony.