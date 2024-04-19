Polling by and large peaceful in Tiruchi and Perambalur constituencies

April 19, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Polling in Tiruchi and Perambalur Lok Sabha constituencies was by and large peaceful on Friday amid tight security arrangements in place.

The tentative voter turnout in Tiruchi and Perambalur constituencies at 7 p.m. were 71. 20% and 74.46% respectively.

Voting remained brisk in rural pockets as men, women, and first-time voters stood patiently in queue at the polling stations to vote. Election started off at the specified time of 7 a.m. at the polling stations where elaborate arrangements were made ahead of the polls. Glitches in the VVPAT, control unit, and ballot units were reported in some booths which were replaced.

Armed with booth slip, Electors Photo Identity Card, and even Aadhaar, voters turned up at the booths. The turnout began to steadily rise as the day progressed. Shantha Bai, 71, of Tiruverumbur, on the outskirts of Tiruchi, was one among those to arrive early to cast her vote. Holding the hand of her relative, Shantha Bai slowly walked up to the booth and cast her vote. So was the case with D. Anjalai, 70, who came alone to the booth with a walking stick from her house at Pullambadi to the polling booth. “I have been voting for several years now and have done it again”, Ms. Anjalai said with a sense of determination palpable on her face.

Undeterred by his physical disability, C. Balamurugan, 44, assisted by his close relative promptly made it to the polling booth at Pullambadi in a wheelchair. “This is one occasion which I don’t miss” , said Mr. Balamurugan.

In another instance, K. Marimuthu, 65, who was unable to walk on his own was supported to the polling booth by his son-in-law and daughter to cast his vote at a polling station in Purathakudi in Tiruchi district.

Facilitation centres were set up at the entrance of many booths to guide the voters. Shamianas were erected in front of many booths in view of the soaring temperature to enable the voters to stand under the shade. The district administration had made provision for drinking water at the booths.

Nine all-women manned polling booths were established in Tiruchi district in which the security personnel were also women. One model polling station with all basic facilities, including medical aid, was set up in each Assembly segment in Tiruchi district. The polling booth at Corporation Elementary School at Khajapettai was managed by young officials.

Many voters in Tiruchi city complained of not having been provided with booth slips. Booth-level officers seated outside the centre assisted such voters to find their serial number from the voter’s service portal. To encourage the participation of first-time voters, the polling booth at Corporation Elementary School at Khajapettai Main Road was managed by two young polling officials.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep who is also the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency told The Hindu that polling went off peacefully. In four to five places, a section of voters who decided to boycott, gave up their protest after being convinced to exercise their franchise, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam, Returning Officer of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency, said the district administration had made arrangements for vehicles taluk-wise in Perambalur to transport senior citizens and those eligible electorate with disability to the respective booths to cast their vote and taken back to their residence, she added.

(With inputs from Ancy Donal Madonna)