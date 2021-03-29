Poll result should be a lesson: Yechury

The results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections should teach a lesson to the country, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Tiruvarur on Monday.

Addressing an election rally near Old Bus Stand, Mr Yechury solicited votes in favour of DMK Tiruvarur candidate Poondi Kalaivanan. He said the farm laws enacted by the Centre would endanger food security. The Narendra Modi government was trying to bequeath the lands to corporates and it had enacted the laws with this objective only.

Farmers were fighting against the farm laws for more than 100 days. Several farmers sacrificed their lives. Even after this, the Modi government had not relented. The Assembly elections results should be in such a way that it teaches a lesson to them.

DMK president M.K.Stalin had announced that once the DMK formed the government, priority would be given to irrigation. So, if agriculture was to improve, DMK should form the government.

The Modi government was trying to privatise the public sector units, including railways and airports, and this should be checked. To achieve this, the BJP and AIADMK combine should be defeated. Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were bent upon destroying the Constitution. The AIADMK, which supported them, should be defeated in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Earlier, campaigning for Kilvelur constituency CPI (M) candidate V.P. Nagaimalli, at Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, Mr. Yechury deplored the Centre’s attempts to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Poor people have been forced to migrate in search of livelihood due to neglect of the scheme, Mr. Yechury said.

Mr. Yechury earlier paid his respects to former Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi at his ancestral house at Thirukuvalai.