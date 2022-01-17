Police sub-inspector in Tiruchi district tries to stop unauthorised release of bulls, attacked by village residents

The sub-inspector with the Kallakudi police station, had gone to Keezha Arasur village on Sunday, and attempted to stop residents from releasing bulls without permission, in an open area

The Kallakudi Police in the district have booked a case against 10 persons after they allegedly assaulted, abused and attempted to murder a police sub-inspector. The sub-inspector had gone to Keezha Arasur village on Sunday upon getting information that some village residents had released bulls without permission in an open place, as part of Pongal festivities.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sub-inspector Elangovan, serving at the Kallakudi police station, received information that some village residents had released bulls in an open place in a manner in which the animals are released during jallikattu events, without obtaining any permission.Police sources said the sub-inspector, with a team, went to the village and asked the village residents to stop releasing the bulls. The residents allegedly abused andassaulted the police officer with sticks thrown at his head and forehead.

Acting on a complaint from the sub-inspector, the Kallakudi Police registered a case against 10 accused under various IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon)332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) read with 307 (attempt to murder).

The injured police officer was admitted to a private hospital nearhere. The accused are yet to be arrested.