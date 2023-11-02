HamberMenu
Police step up surveillance at commercial areas in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali

The police have installed 186 surveillance cameras and set up seven watch towers in order to monitor crowds and prevent crime, ahead of the festival

November 02, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi N. Kamini viewing video footage on monitors installed at a temporary police outpost in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi N. Kamini viewing video footage on monitors installed at a temporary police outpost in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commercial areas in falling under the Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits in Tiruchi city, have been brought under enhanced surveillance ahead of Deepavali, as a precautionary measure, and to prevent crime.

The Tiruchi City Police have established a temporary police outpost on NSCB road near Teppakulam, equipped with monitors which have been connected with surveillance cameras to enable police personnel to view activities taking place in the vicinity.

As many as 186 surveillance cameras have been installed at places including Nandhikoil Street, NSCB Road, Super Bazaar, Big Bazaar Street, Gandhi Market arch and West Boulevard Road for the police to mount vigil and check for offences. These cameras have been connected to monitors installed at the temporary police outpost.

Fifty cameras have been installed additionally this year, as compared to 136 cameras installed last year. Seven watch towers have also been established at different spots, an increase from the five watch towers put up last year, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini told journalists.  

The watch towers are on NSCB Road - Big Bazaar Street junction, Main Guard gate, Nandhikoil Street junction, Singarathope near Poompuhar and Big Bazaar Street among other localities. Police personnel manning the watch towers will be equipped with binoculars and a public address system, the Commissioner said. 

A police press release said 115 police personnel would be deployed on security duty to maintain order, regulate vehicular movement and check crime under the Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits. The services of Home Guards would also be utilised.

Arrangements have been made for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers at spots including at the Teppakulam Bishop Heber School grounds and on the parking lot on Fort Railway Station Road.

