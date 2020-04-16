Police start releasing seized vehicles

Three weeks after it started seizing vehicles from its owners found violating the prohibitory orders clamped to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the City Police on Thursday began releasing the vehicles in batches.

Two -wheelers and cars which were seized by various police stations within the city limits on March 26 and 27 were the first ones to be released on Thursday at the City Police Armed Reserve ground at K. K. Nagar here where the confiscated vehicles were all stationed.

A senior police officer said 248 two-wheelers and a couple of cars were released by the police and given back to its respective owners. The police had intimated in advance to the owners about the date of release of vehicles and the timing.

The officer said the owners were asked to produce original documents such as driving licence, insurance and registration certification prior to releasing their respective vehicle.

Photocopies of the documents were obtained from the owners.

An undertaking in Tamil was taken from each vehicle owner that they would not violate the prohibitory order after receiving the vehicle.

The officer said a team of police officers including a couple of Assistant Commissioners of Police were deployed at the Armed Reserve ground for release of the seized vehicles.

The vehicles which were released on Thursday were lined up station-wise and date wise for easier identification of its respective owner. The officer said the exercise of releasing the vehicles would continue on Friday. Prior intimation would be given to the respective owner from whom acknowledgement slip would be obtained.

Vehicles booked by various police stations in City Police limits were shifted to the sprawling Armed Reserve ground where they were stationed.

The City Police had seized 4,671 two-wheelers, 113 autorickshaws and 97 four-wheelers till date from the violators after registering cases against them for defying the prohibitory orders. Fine amount collected so far from them was over ₹12.58 lakh.

In Tiruchi Rural Police limits, a total number of 486 vehicles were released. These vehicles were impounded on March 24 and 25 in various police stations falling under the Tiruchi Rural Police limits. The vehicles were released at the respective police stations.

Police sources said vehicles seized on March 26 and 27 would be released on Friday after checking the documents from the respective owners and obtaining an undertaking from them.