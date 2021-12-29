Police recover nearly 600 sovereigns a day after theft

PUDUKOTTAI

The police recovered nearly 600 sovereigns of gold from a well within the compound of a house from where nearly 700 sovereigns were reported missing on Tuesday. Three special teams were formed to investigate the theft.

According to police sources, N. Jagubar Sadiq, a businessman who hails from Gopalappattinam near Meemisal in Pudukottai district, was living abroad with his family. His house in his hometown remained locked for most of the year, except when the man would visit his hometown. However, he had not made any trips over the last year due to COVID-19.

His relatives all live nearby, and had noticed that the house had been broken into on Tuesday. On checking, they found that jewellery had been stolen. According to the complainant, Mr, Sadiq's sister, 687 sovereigns were stolen.

The police immediately began an investigation and three teams were formed. On a hunch, a team decided to check the bottom of the well, where some jewellery was found wrapped in a polyethene bag. A gold appraiser was immediately summoned, who determined the value as 597 sovereigns. The jewels were taken to the Meemisal police station and further investigation is on.