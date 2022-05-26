Police personnel transferred through Open Counselling
A total of 190 police personnel in Thanjavur district received transfer orders on Thursday through Open Counselling.
According to police, the Open Counselling was conducted at Thanjavur for the police personnel serving in the same police station in Thanjavur district for three years at a stretch. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni.
