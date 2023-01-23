Police department to raise State Industrial Security Force

January 23, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A separate department called Tamil Nadu Industrial Security Force is to be formed in the state police department, in which teams headed by DSP and Inspector will be appointed. Police personnel will be deployed on guard duty at industries, education institutions, vital installations, toll plazas and public places such as banks and hostels. Persons who require security at their establishments can contact the Superintendent of Police in person. Any queries about the security force and its services will be answered at 0431 2333629, a press release said.