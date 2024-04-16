GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi has implemented several promises, says Nadda

The BJP president says the present election is to make India a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; he lists several achievements of the Centre

April 16, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented several assurances given to voters.

The BJP president was leading a roadshow in Musiri campaigning for T.R. Paarivendhar, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi founder and MP who is contesting on BJP symbol in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Nadda said the present election was to make India a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by the Prime Minister. Listing some of the assurances implemented by Mr. Modi, Mr. Nadda said Mr. Modi saw to it that Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. All efforts were put forward in constructing the Ram Temple at Ayodhya as guaranteed by Mr. Modi. The triple talaq was abolished benefiting Muslim women, he said.

The BJP government had taken steps in providing road connectivity to several villages and more than two lakh villages were now connected with optic fibre cable, Mr. Nadda pointed out. The government had provided electricity to more than 18,000 villages in the country and more than 10 crore free cooking gas connections had been provided.

Claiming that the Prime Minister had given special treatment to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Nadda said this was evident from ₹48,000 crore allocated to Tamil Nadu for national highways projects besides sanction of 11 new medical colleges in the State. The Prime Minister praised Tamil culture and language on international forums as well. 

Mr. Nadda alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc was a group of politicians and parties which were “utterly corrupt”. According to Mr. Nadda, some of the leaders of the INDIA Bloc were out on bail while the BJP government under Mr. Modi was striving to eliminate corruption and punish the corrupt. He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a symbol of ignorance and arrogance, lacking in knowledge.

