Plus One performance: Karur, Tiruchi bag third and fourth positions, respectively

TIRUCHI

Karur and Tiruchi districts have bagged third and fourth rankings, respectively, in the Plus One public examinations with overall pass percentage of 97.51 and 97.43.

Other districts in the central region to surpass the State overall pass average of 96.04% constitute Ariyalur (97.12%), Perambalur (96.91%) and Thanjavur (97.04%).

Karur district has witnessed a quantum jump in performance from 12th position last year to the third rank this time with 97.51% overall pass percentage. Out of 10,447 students from 108 schools, 10187 secured pass marks. Students from 52 government schools have secured 95.40 %.

The overall pass performance of students in Tiruchi rose from 96.93 % last year to 97.43 this time to place the district in the fourth position. Out of 32,183 students from 256 schoools, 31,356 came out successful. Among government schools also, the district has attained the same fourth position, with an overall pass percentage of 95.39. It was 94.42 % last year.

Observing that the result will serve as a motivation for teachers and students, District Collector S. Sivarasu said the School Education Department will create a conducive atmosphere for the district to break into the top three ranks next year. As many as 93 schools secured cent per cent results. They constitute 14 government, three Adi Dravida welfare, five aided, two Anglo-Indian, 10 partially-aided, four self-financed schools under Department of School Education and 55 self-financed matriculation schools.

Ariyalur district with 97.12 % overall pass registered the highest improvement in performance in the central region with a rise to 12th ranking from 28th position (92.84%) last year. Out of 8,517 students from 82 schools who appeared for the exam, 8272 secured pass marks.

In Thanjavur district, 28,100 students took up the examination and 27,269 among them secured pass marks to secure an overall pass percentage of 97.04.

Pudukkottai district registered an overall pass percentage of 95.87. Out of 19,326 candidates who sat for the exams, 18,528 students secured pass marks.

In Perambalur district, 7,643 out of 7,887 candidates passed in the exam to register 96.91% overall performance. Students of 40 government schools registered 94.37% results.

As for Nagapattinam district, 16,633 students appeared and 15,672 came out successful. The district has secured an overall pass percentage of 94.22

Tiruvarur district has achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.94. A total of 13,144 students appeared and 12,348 succeeded.

In Karaikal district, 2,318 students appeared and 2,211 secured pass marks. The overall pass percentage was 95.38.