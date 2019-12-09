Plogging makes a difference on BDU premises

Cadets of NCC Girls’ Wing demonstrated the impact of collective environmental-remediation action on the premises of Bharathidasan University on Saturday.

The cadets were observing Plogging Day.

Guided by Associate NCC Officer ND. Shrinithivihahshini, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Management, around 20 cadets collected plastic bottles, chocolate wrappers, soft drink cans and plastic carry bags and disposed the wastes safely in dust bins.

The cadets plunged into action after a motivation session addressed by the Associate NCC Officer. The cadets were reminded about their social responsibility in keeping the surroundings litter-free.

“They draw inspiration from Greta Thunberg, the young environmental activist”, she said.

During their activity, the girl cadets prevailed upon workers in shops and canteen to spread the awareness to their consumers of keeping roads and public places neat and litter free.