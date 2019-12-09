Tiruchirapalli

Plogging makes a difference on BDU premises

NCC cadets carrying out plogging on the premises of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

NCC cadets carrying out plogging on the premises of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.  

more-in

Cadets of NCC Girls’ Wing demonstrated the impact of collective environmental-remediation action on the premises of Bharathidasan University on Saturday.

The cadets were observing Plogging Day.

Guided by Associate NCC Officer ND. Shrinithivihahshini, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Management, around 20 cadets collected plastic bottles, chocolate wrappers, soft drink cans and plastic carry bags and disposed the wastes safely in dust bins.

The cadets plunged into action after a motivation session addressed by the Associate NCC Officer. The cadets were reminded about their social responsibility in keeping the surroundings litter-free.

“They draw inspiration from Greta Thunberg, the young environmental activist”, she said.

During their activity, the girl cadets prevailed upon workers in shops and canteen to spread the awareness to their consumers of keeping roads and public places neat and litter free.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 12:17:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/plogging-makes-a-difference-on-bdu-premises/article30239969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY