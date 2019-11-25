Plea to withdraw contract farming law

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to All India Kissan Sangh has urged the State Government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2019 as it would ruin the prospects of the farming community.

In a resolution passed at State Executive Committee meeting held here recently, the Sangam pointed out that since the Act envisaged cultivation activity based on the requirements of the private parties with whom the farmers were expected to enter into a contract, the concept of ‘minimum support price’ would vanish from the industry. Since the procurement price would be fixed at the commencement of farming activity itself by the ‘purchaser’, in this case the private companies, the State Government’s could not fix the MSPs for agriculture produce which now save the farmers to some extent from fleecing by traders/third party purchasers.

Enforcing the Act would only lead to a situation wherein farmers would be left at the mercy of the private parties, it added.

Resolutions seeking disbursement of crop insurance compensation to farmers of villages not covered in 2018-19, expediting of inter-linking of river projects and urging the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to prevent Karnataka State from going ahead with the construction of dams across Cauvery and Thenpennaiyar were also passed at the meeting.