Plea to reduce State tax on fossil fuels

The Hindu Makkal Katchi has urged the State government to reduce the State tax component in the retail price of fossil fuels.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and forwarded through the Collector on Monday, HMK State youth wing secretary Karthi referred to the cut in duty effected by the Union government on fossil fuels and urged the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit by slashing the retail price by ₹10 per litre of petrol and ₹9 per litre of diesel by reducing the State tax component.

Claiming that slashing of the retail price of fossil fuel would result in a positive cascading effect on the retail prices of vegetables and other edible products and the hire charges of taxi and autorickshaw services, he reminded the ruling DMK of the electoral promise it made during the recent Assembly elections with respect to reducing the retail prices of petrol and diesel.