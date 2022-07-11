Plea to conduct road safety council meetings every month

The Road Users Welfare Association has called upon the district administration to conduct the District Road Safety Council meetings every month regularly.

In a representation addressed to the Collector at the weekly grievances meeting, P.Ayyarappan, district president of the association, urged the administration to publicise the conduct of the meetings in advance through the media and also the district administration’s official website. The issues discussed and the decisions taken at the meetings should also be publicised.

Road users and representatives of voluntary organisations should be allowed to participate in their meetings to air their grievances or suggestions relating to roads and road transport. A nodal officer should be nominated to keep track of the complaints aired with respect to roads, accident zones and fatalities and place them before the District Road Safety Council meetings, Mr. Ayyarappan demanded.