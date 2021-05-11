Plea for early disbursement of relief amount to farmers

The Communist Party of India, Ammapet Union, on Tuesday called upon the DMK government to expedite the process of disbursement of crop-loss relief announced and implemented by the previous AIADMK government in January.

In a statement issued here, union secretary R. Senthilkumar said the previous government had announced a relief of ₹8,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop loss due to flooding caused by heavy rain during December last and January.

Though the relief amount was sanctioned and necessary orders issued, disbursement of relief amount was withheld citing implementation of the model code of conduct ahead of Assembly election.

As many as 1,063 farmers in Ammapet Union had not yet received the relief amount and the present government must expedite the process in view of financial constraints suffered by farmers due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam president of Tiruvarur unit G.Sethuraman alleged that the flood relief sanctioned by the previous AIADMK government and credited in bank accounts of farmers were being adjusted against loans taken by them.

Mr. Sethuraman called upon the government to issue directions to bankers so that farmers were able to take up kuruvai cultivation with lesser financial constraint.