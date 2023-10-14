HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Play on Kanchi seer’s life coming to Tiruchi

October 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A troupe of 100 artistes, 50 from Chennai and 50 from Tiruchi, will be collaborating for Deivathul Deivam, a Tamil drama based on the life of Kanchi Maha Periyava Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal.

Produced by Chennai-based SS International Live Company, Deivathul Deivam will be staged on October 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at Kalai Arangam near the Central Bus Stand under the auspices of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and City Union Bank.

The play, written and directed by Elango Kumanan, will depict scenes from the life of the Kanchi seer from 1907 and 1994, and will have three different artistes portraying him on stage.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam’s resident exponent Mandolin U. Rajesh has composed the background music and three songs for Deivathul Deivam. Art director Thotta Tharani has created the set backgrounds.

Admission is free. Audience passes will be available from October 18 at City Union Bank’s branches in Srirangam, Tiruchi Main, Cantonment and Thillai Nagar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.