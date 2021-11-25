Tiruchirapalli

Platform ticket rate reduced in Tiruchi Division

The Tiruchi Railway Division on Thursday announced reduction in the rate of platform ticket over the Division. A press release here said as part of easing in restrictions that was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to roll back the increase in the rate of platform ticket.

Accordingly, the existing rate of platform ticket is reduced from ₹50 to ₹10 for all stations over Tiruchi Division. The reduced rate will come into effect from November 26. The release requested passengers to follow COVID-19 protocols and prevent the spread of the viral infection.


