Tiruchirapalli

Platform ticket gets costlier

The Tiruchi Railway Division has announced an increase in the rate of platform ticket at Kumbakonam and Vriddhachalam stations falling under its jurisdiction.

The move is intended to regulate the rush on the station premises during the COVID-19 pandemic and curb the spread of the viral infection.

The rate has been increased from ₹10 to ₹50 per person with effect from June 28. The measure has been taken as a deterrent to prevent gathering of a large number of people on the platform. It was earlier hiked in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Puducherry stations, a press release said.


