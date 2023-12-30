GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five killed, 19 injured as truck runs over pilgrims in Pudukottai district

According to police, the accident happened around 12.20 a.m. near Sebastiyapuram in Namanasamuthiram police station limits when the driver of a cement-loaded truck lost control of the vehicle and hit two tourist vans and a car parked on the roadside and rammed into a tea shop

December 30, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
A cement loaded truck ran over pilgrims near Namanasamuthiram in Pudukottai district on Saturday early morning.

A cement loaded truck ran over pilgrims near Namanasamuthiram in Pudukottai district on Saturday early morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident on the Tiruchi - Rameswaram National Highway when a speeding truck ran over pilgrims who were standing on the roadside near a tea shop at Namanasamuthiram in Pudukottai district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the accident happened around 12.20 a.m. near Sebastiyapuram in Namanasamuthiram police station limits when the driver of a cement-loaded truck, plying from Ariyalur district to Sivaganga district, lost control of the vehicle and hit two tourist vans and a car parked on the roadside and rammed into a tea shop.

The passengers of the tourist vehicles were pilgrims from various places in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, bound towards Rameswaram and Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. Some passengers were standing near the tea shop when the speeding truck ran over them.

Five persons died on the spot in the accident. They were identified as Suresh, 39, of Maduravoyal; Gokulakrishnan, 25, of Tiruvallur; Sathish, 25, of Aminjikarai; Jeganathan, 60, and Shanthi, 55, both natives of Uthukottai, said police sources.

Their dead bodies were shifted to the Government Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Nineteen others who suffered injuries were also admitted to the same hospital as in-patients.

The Namanasamuthiram police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver Manikandan, 39, who also suffered injuries. Police sources said further investigations are on.

