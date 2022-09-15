Pig menace haunts several areas of Tiruchi

Vacant lands used as garbage dump yard has turned into breeding ground for pigs

Stagnant drains, vacant plots serving as dump yards and herds of pigs rummaging on the garbage heaps are a common sight in several residential colonies including Shanmuga Nagar, Vayalur Road, Milaguparai, Khajapettai, and Edamalaipattipudur.

Residents claim that pigs are roaming in large numbers, especially during late evening hours, and even block the movement of vehicles.

S. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Shanmuga Nagar, said, “The population of these stray pigs have multiplied in the last two months, which is possibly due to the dumping of garbage in vacant plots. They also run on roads in groups, hindering the free movement of vehicles.”

According to the residents, conservancy staff collect the trash from households on alternative days and, as a result, a few commuters dump trash-filled plastic covers at the vacant site and stray pigs are lured to the garbage piles. “Even though there are garbage bins in each street, people throw the garbage in the open,” Mr. Kumar added.

People have urged the Corporation to take effective measures to contain the menace in the locality. “Garbage pile-up on empty plots attract stray animals and serves as home to them. The civic body must take steps to clear the garbage dump to prevent it from accumulating,” said Lakshmi, a homemaker.

Residents fear potential health hazards due to the pig menace. “We are worried that these pigs could be the carriers of many diseases and infections. In the evenings, children play on the streets and they are the most vulnerable,” said R. Sarath another resident.

“We have assigned workers to catch pigs that are roaming in neighbourhoods. Owners of poorly maintained vacant plots will be penalised in order to prevent the menace,” a senior official of the Corporation said.