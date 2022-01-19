The Department of Forests will conduct a district-level online photography contest as part of the World Wetlands Day observed on February 2.

The contest is open to all, including school and college students and Wetland Mitras (Friends of Wetlands). Participants can upload their entries to https://forms.gle/6xWFy2tNJQ4PWBYq5 by 5 p.m. on January 24.

A district level committee headed by the Collector would select the top three winners of the contest, according to a press release issued by G. Kiran, District Forest Officer.