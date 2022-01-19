Tiruchirapalli

Photography contest

The Department of Forests will conduct a district-level online photography contest as part of the World Wetlands Day observed on February 2.

The contest is open to all, including school and college students and Wetland Mitras (Friends of Wetlands). Participants can upload their entries to https://forms.gle/6xWFy2tNJQ4PWBYq5 by 5 p.m. on January 24.

A district level committee headed by the Collector would select the top three winners of the contest, according to a press release issued by G. Kiran, District Forest Officer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 6:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/photography-contest/article38292444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY