Phase-II of biomining project likely to be delayed

The high rates quoted by bidders in response to the tenders floated by the Tiruchi City Corporation to segregate and process the solid waste deposited at Ariyamangalam dump yard since 2018 is likely to delay the execution of the second phase of the bio mining project.

The project is the second phase of bio-mining of garbage in the yard. The first phase of the project, which is being undertaken at a cost of ₹49 crore, is nearing completion.

Sources told The Hindu that the Corporation had received bids from two companies for the project, which envisages processing 3.4 lakh cubic meters of garbage dumped in the yard since 2018. It was estimated that it would cost ₹25.3 crore to clear the garbage. The project was to be executed within 18 months from the date of issuing the work order. Both the companies that had submitted tender documents were said to have quoted higher than the estimated cost.

However, the Corporation i yet to take a decision as even the company, which had the lower bid, had quoted about 21% more than the estimated cost.

“We cannot go by the high rate. Hence, rate negotiation has been initiated as per the standard procedure. The decision will be based on the outcome of it,” a senior official of the Corporation said.