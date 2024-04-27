GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘PF Near You’ on April 29

April 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on April 29 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Stakeholders, including employees, employers, and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.:

MIET Engineering College, Gundur, Tiruchi; Global TVS Bus Body Buildings Ltd., Vadugapatti, Viralimalai, Pudukottai district; Municipal Office, Ariyalur; Thanthai Roever College of Nursing, Perambalur; Karur Textile Park Administrative Office, Thalapatti, Karur; Adaikalamatha College of Arts and Science, Vallam, Thanjavur; Sairam Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur district; Amrita Vidyalayam, Nagapattinam; Holy Cross Matriculation School, Thiruvengadu, Mayiladuthurai district; Sri Sarada Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Villupuram; Mangalam Matric Higher Secondary School, Bhuvanagiri, Cuddalore district; and Dr. R.K. Shanmugam College of Arts and Science, Salem Main Road, Kallakurichi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / social security / wage and pension / employee benefits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.