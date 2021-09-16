Tiruchirapalli

Petrol bomb lobbed on house in Perambalur

The Perambalur police are on the lookout for Selva alias Neelakandan and Sathyamurthy who allegedly lobbed a petrol bomb in front of the house of a woman, a school teacher, in Perambalur Town in the late hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said that the woman was in love with Neelakandan a few years ago. However, she apparently refused to continue the relationship after coming to know that Neelakandan had committed offences.

Neelakandan and his associate Sathyamurthy went to her house, armed with a machete, and damaged the windshield of the car parked at the entrance and threatened the woman. They also lobbed a petrol bomb and escaped. None was injured.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 9:38:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/petrol-bomb-lobbed-on-house-in-perambalur/article36502656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY