Persons with severe disability to be vaccinated at doorstep

PUDUKOTTAI

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Monday said that steps had been taken to administer COVID-19 vaccine to persons with severe disability at their respective residences. Similarly, persons with disabilities accommodated in the rehabilitation homes would be administered the vaccine at the homes.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the progress made in vaccinating persons with disabilities in the district, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said vaccine had been administered to 1,025 out of the 5,867 persons with disabilities in the district.

Medical camps were being conducted at all Government Primary Health Centres in the district and at places which were closer to persons with disabilities to administer the vaccine to them. Steps had been taken to ensure that all persons with disabilities got themselves vaccinated without fail, the Collector said. District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan and officials participated, an official release said.


