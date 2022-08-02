CPI (M) seeks withdrawal of proposed power tariff hike

: The district unit of the Communist Party India (Marxist) has urged the State government to immediately withdraw the proposed hike in electricity tariff. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party’s district committee meeting held here on Monday. The meeting resolved to mobilise the general public in the district and submit memorandums to the Tangedco offices for withdrawal of the proposed hike in power tariff.

The resolution said the proposed hike in electricity tariff would put additional burden especially on the middle class people and those staying in rented houses as they were already severely affected by the steep hike in fuel prices and that of domestic cylinders announced by the Centre.

Another resolution urged the Centre to withdraw the five percent Goods and Services Tax imposed on essential commodities including rice, wheat and jaggery. This “anti-people” action of the Centre would hit hard the poorer sections of the society, it said. The meeting was presided over by the party’s district executive committee member A. Ranganathan, a press release said.