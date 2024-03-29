GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perambalur Police book case against DMK cadre for poll code violation

March 29, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur Police have registered a case against some Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party members for seeking support for the party’s Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency candidate in several vehicles in different villages in the district thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct. 

The case was registered on Thursday under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) acting on a complaint lodged by Srinivasan, Taluk Supply Officer attached with Static Surveillance Team 2.  

In his complaint to the Perambalur police, Mr. Srinivasan said a group of DMK cadre had campaigned in about 50 vehicles at Palayam, Kurumbalur, Eechampatti, Ladapuram, Melapuliyur and Alampadi villages between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on March 28 and sought action against them. 

