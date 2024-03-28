GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perambalur Constituency Poll Observers inspect arrangements being made at counting centre

March 28, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Election Observers interacting with officials while inspecting the counting centre at Perambalur on Thursday.

Election Observers interacting with officials while inspecting the counting centre at Perambalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The General Observer for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency Rajendrakumar Verma and Police Observer Manish Agarwal inspected the preparatory arrangements and security-related measures being carried out at the counting centre here.

The Aadhav Public School at Perambalur is the counting centre to count the votes polled in the six assembly constituencies: Perambalur (reserved), Thuraiyur (reserved), Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri and Kulithalai falling under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. 

The Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam who is the Returning Officer of the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency briefed the Observers about the arrangements.

