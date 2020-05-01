‘People entering Tiruchi should be in home quarantine’

TIRUCHI

People arriving in the district from other States or districts have been asked to report to the health authorities immediately. Such persons should remain in home quarantine for 14 days, Collector S. Sivarasu announced on Friday.

Meanwhile,the police started keeping a tab on those entering their jurisdiction from other districts and those from other States. Field-level police officers have asked the local body representatives to alert them about the entry of those from other districts, including from Chennai where COVID-19 case has been on the rise.

Messages urging the village panchayat heads to inform the police have been circulated in the Whatapp groups maintained by the field-level police officer in their respective jurisdiction.

In addition to local body representatives, law enforcers have also asked the Friends of Police and volunteers to alert them in case persons from other districts had entered their respective villages and towns.

The police have also made it clear that even if the person hailed from a native village of Tiruchi district and had come from other district or other State information in this regard should also be passed on to the law enforcers.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque said the village vigilance committees had been activated to convey such information to the respective jurisdictional officers. In Lalgudi two such persons had been detected having come from Chennai by a lorry and had been put in home quarantine. Stickers had been pasted at the entrance of the residences of the two persons.

Similarly, people having entered Tiruchi district from other districts have also been reported in Thuvarankurichi and in Musiri sub-division. In one such instance, it was found that a person had come to Thuraiyur from Nasik in Maharastra recently.

Police sources say upon receipt of such information it would in turn be passed on to the field-level Revenue and health department officials to examine such persons and advise them to be in home quarantine. This move was being done as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Tiruchi district, say police officers.

Police personnel at the station level have been asked to visit mother villages and hamlets in their respective jurisdiction seeking information about persons having entered from other districts and also to impress upon the villagers to ensure personal distancing in order to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Police sources say they were keeping a constant vigil along the highways and other roads by installing watch towers at vantage places to find out if freight carriers ferried people in large numbers discreetly especially during night hours from Tiruchi or entering the district.