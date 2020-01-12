Pastor Gideon Jacob allowed to travel abroad

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed pastor Gideon Jacob, founder of Mose Ministries in Tiruchi, to travel abroad and meet his wife, who is undergoing medical treatment in Germany.

The pastor had moved the court seeking permission to travel.

Three weeks

Justice S.S. Sundar set some conditions before allowing Mr. Jacob to visit his wife for three weeks.

After the petitioner agreed to submit a surety to this effect, the court directed him to appear before the CBI and produce the necessary documents. The petitioner was also directed to give an undertaking that his stay abroad would not exceed three weeks.