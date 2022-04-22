Passport Office to move to new premises

The Passport Office, currently functioning at the Municipal Water Tank complex on West Boulevard Road near Markkadai in the city, will move to the New Commercial Complex at 7th Cross, Thillai Nagar, next week.

The office is proposed to be shifted to the new premises from April 25. The public enquiry counters at the office will not function from April 25 to 28. The counters will start functioning at the new premises from April 29, R. Anand, Passport Officer, said in a press release.

Applicants can make their enquiries through WhatsApp (75985 07203) or e-mail: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in The Passport Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of the office will continue to function as usual, Mr. Anand added.