Passengers welcome announcement of Pongal special train service on main line

January 11, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Train travellers have welcomed the announcement of Pongal Special train service on the main line.

Expressing their gratitude to the Southern Railway, they said the operation of special trains through the main line to clear the extra rush will be of immense help to the commuters between Villupuram and Tiruchi, according to S. Saravanan of Papanasam and S. Sethuraman of Thanjavur. They said booking for all the trains passing through these stations have reached the waiting list stage a month ago itself because of the Pongal holidays.

As per the announcement, the unreserved special train between Tambaram and Tuticorin (06001/06002) will be operated between January 14 and 17.

The the train (06001) will leave Tambaram at 7.30 a.m. and reach Tuticorin at 10.45 p.m. on January 14 (Sunday) and 16 (Tuesday). In the return direction, the train (06002) will leave Tuticorin at 6 a.m. and reach Tambaram at 8.30 p.m. on on January 15 (Monday) and 17 (Wednesday). It will stop at Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur, according to official sources.

