Passengers want Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express to stop at Papanasam station

Papanasam, a taluk headquarter, is surrounded by several agrarian villages and famous temples

February 16, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Train Passengers’ Association, Papanasam, has urged the Southern Railway General Manager to provide a one-minute stop for the Tambaram-Nagercoil (20691/20692) Antyodaya Express at Papanasam. 

In a representation to the General Manager, association secretary and Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee member T. Saravanan said at present all express trains except the Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express stopped at Papanasam station.

Being a taluk headquarters, Papanasam is surrounded by hundreds of agrarian villages and famous temples, including the 108 Sivalayam, Thirukkarugavur Garbarakshambiga temple, and the Nallur Panchavarneswarar temple. It s a well patronised station in the main line section. The yearly income of Papanasam station was ₹2 crore with an average passenger footfall of 700 to 800 a day, he said.

The association has requested the Southern Railway to provide a one-minute stop at Pananasam for the Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express. This would provide huge relief to passengers of Papanasam and nearby areas, Mr. Saravanan added. 

Tiruchi / railway / public transport

