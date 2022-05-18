Passenger Services Committee receives petitions in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

The Passenger Services Committee have received a bunch of petitions pertaining to issues/demands, even those that do not fall under its domain, during an inspection to important railway junctions/stations in Southern Railway, Tiruchirapalli Division.

The Committee, whose scope of inspection of passenger amenities in railway stations is limited, was surprised to receive petitions relating to operation of train services during its recent visit to Thanjavur railway junction and Kumbakonam railway station in Thanjavur district and Tiruvarur railway junction in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

Most of the petitions/memorandums submitted to the Committee by local rail passengers associations and traders’ bodies contained demands such as operation of passenger trains on the newly laid sections such as Tiruvarur-Karaikudi, the extension of some passenger services from Tiruchi to Thanjavur/Mayiladuthurai/Vailankanni, laying of new rail sections such as Pattukottai-Thanjavur-Ariyalur, day-time passenger train services from Tiruvarur to Chennai and Coimbatore, operation of Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU) between Thanjavur and Tiruchi and revival of railway stations such as the Mariamman Kovil Railway Station on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam-Karaikal section.

Certain defects pointed out by passengers waiting at the stations seemed to have made their inspection somewhat purposeful.

While some passengers brought the mal functioning of fans and free Wi Fi connectivity and poor maintenance of restrooms at Thanjavur railway junction to the Committee’s notice, the Tiruvarur Vijayapuram Traders Association sought adequate seating arrangement, escalator, ATM and proper vehicle parking facilities at the Tiruvarur railway junction.

Asked why the associations/traders organisations raised issues that did not come under the purview of the PSC members, their representatives said they wanted to use every avenue to make sure that their demands attracted the attention of the ultimate authority – the Railway Board.

Persistent demands such as introduction of new/additional/extension of services to Chennai and to major destinations in south and western Tamil Nadu from the delta region, operation of day-time local services, laying of new/revival of rail links such as Mayiladuthurai-Tranquebar line and restoration of stoppages such as Papanasam for Chendur Express and Mysore Express were yet to get the attention of the Railway Board, they pointed out.