Partial fee sponsorship to motivate students to study medicine

Cardiologist wants to help five deserving Tiruchi candidates

To motivate students from Tiruchi to study medicine, city-based senior cardiologist Senthil Kumar Nallusamy has offered to partially sponsor the first year’s fees for five students from the city who have secured a government quota seat in a self-financing medical college.

“I am trying to help deserving aspirants from an economically weak background, in self-financing institutions,” Dr. Nallusamy told The Hindu.

The physician added the selected students would have to be Tiruchi residents, and the actual fee contribution would be based on the merits of each case. Fees in self-financing medical colleges tend to be in the range of ₹4 lakhs per year.

“I am very keen to see children from Tiruchi become doctors. It’s not about the money, but the motivation,” said Dr. Nallusamy.

Last year, Dr. Nallusamy had sponsored the first year text books for Tiruchi students who had studied in government schools and joined the MBBS course.