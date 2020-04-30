Parcel train to cover delta region

The Nagercoil-bound daily special parcel train being operated since April 9 to transport various commodities in view of the lockdown will run via the mainline section covering parts of the delta region. The change in route of this parcel train will come into effect from April 30.

Southern Railway administration on Wednesday communicated the change in the route of this train (00657) to the Tiruchi railway division since the mainline section comes under its jurisdiction. It has also intimated to the Chennai, Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisions.

Ever since its introduction early this month, the Nagercoil-bound parcel train from Chennai Egmore was being operated on the chord line section via Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam and Tiruchi to load and unload parcel consignments.

However, the change in the route of this special train was due to booking requests from Chennai to dispatch consignments to various towns located along the mainline section which covers parts of the delta region, says a senior railway official.

The mainline stretch starts from Villupuram Junction and ends at Tiruchi Junction passing via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayilduthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur Junction.

As per the revised timings announced by the railway administration, the parcel train would leave Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 9.30 p.m. It would have stoppages at Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virdhunagar and Tirunelveli to load and unload parcels.

It would run with one parcel coach which has a capacity to carry about 23 tonnes of consignments and a SLR coach which can take around eight tonnes of parcels.

The railway administration had recently changed the route of the Chennai-bound daily special parcel train from Nagercoil. The special which was being operated via chord line section is now running via the mainline section upon reaching Tiruchi Junction.

Railway sources here say that over 375 quintals of parcels which were sent by the daily special train had been unloaded in Tiruchi Division since April 9. Over 300 quintals of parcels were booked from Tiruchi Division.

A few days ago, Southern Railway delivered through its parcel train cancer medicine to a patient residing in a village near Chidambaram.

In addition to operating parcel trains, Southern Railway has been operating freight trains carrying various commodities such as coal, food grains and other commodities despite the lockdown.