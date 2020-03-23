Panel formed to tackle COVID-19

The Government Pudukottai Medical College Hospital has constituted a high-level committee to tackle COVID-19. Hospital Dean AL. Meenakshi Sundaram is the chairman of the committee which has eight members.

The Ranee's Hospital has been designated as isolation ward for those afflicted with COVID-19 symptoms. A press release said it has been decided to increase the bed strength to 100 from 50 which was already in place. A six-bedded ICU was ready in the first floor of the hospital with necessary infrastructure to treat the victims if they developed respiratory failure.

Visitors to the hospital have been asked to clean their hands with soap and water for which arrangements had been made. Hand sanitisers were also made available.

The doctors were divided into three groups and one group would be allowed a special quarantine leave for seven days in rotation. Arrangements had also been made for nurses and para-medical workers.

For COVID-19 treatment, initially two doctors and one nurse would be allotted per shift. The release further said it had been decided to operate three shifts and if necessary engage up to 50 medical officers in the special treatment.