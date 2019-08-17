Palayam potters seek platform to sell product directly to buyers

The number of potters at Palayam, a village in Perambalur district known for its clay pots, is slowly diminishing.

“It is unfortunate that this profession has now become a hand-to-mouth existence for us,” rued S. Murugesan as he spun his wheel. “There are only three of us that make pots the traditional way. While some have moved to mechanical wheels, most others have shifted to construction work and farming as the wheel is expensive and requires electricity,” he said.

Mr. Murugesan, whose father and grandfather were also potters, sees no hope that his children will take up the profession. “I cannot ask my children to do something that barely keeps me employed for most part of the year. This is likely to die with me,” he said adding that youth these days do not have the patience to undertake such a long drawn labour-intensive task.

The clay pots made by these men are sold in bulk to wholesalers who sell them at exorbitant prices.”We get ₹3,000 for 1,000 pots. But each one of them is sold anywhere between Rs. 100-300 in the markets. Since we are unable to go to the market and sell them, they take advantage of us,” said Mr. Murugesan.

“The government needs to create platforms to showcase our art and create awareness,” said S. Pitchai, another potter. “This skill needs to be introduced and promoted in colleges to attract youth.”

The dying craft could use some innovation from newer generations. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation should make efforts to promote and encourage pottery, he said.

Earlier, the potters collected clay from lakes and ponds, but with buildings taking over and water bodies drying up, there is nowhere to go, said Mr. Pitchai. “We used to take clay from lakes. But now, we have to buy and transport it to where we live, both of which we are unable to afford due to dwindling sales,” Mr. Pitchai said.

The government paid ₹5,000 as compensation during monsoon when clay was not available, but for the last two years, that too has not been paid, they said. “There are potters who are demanding free materials and other freebies. We just want our products to be sold at a fair price.”

While the government has been planning some skill development workshops, they have not materialised. “The Mahalir Thittam is looking to teach women in the village how to make modern earthenware which is now gaining traction. The department is also willing to set up kiosks and market the products. It will be done soon,” said S. Devanathan, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, Perambalur.