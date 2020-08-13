Painganadu villagers are elated over Kamala Harris’ nomination

Residents of Painganadu village near Mannargudi basked in happiness when they learnt that Kamala Harris, the granddaughter of a late resident of the village, has been named by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate.

Kamala was born to Donald Harris, a Jamaican, and Shyamala, daughter of Gopalan of Painganadu in Tiruvarur district.

Gopalan, a stenographer with East India Company, was sent to Zambia in 1930 by his employer to enumerate details about refugees who sought asylum there. Shyamala married Harris and settled in the United States.

Recalling Gopalan’s occasional visits to the village, Ramani of Thulasendrapuram near Painganadu said the family donated funds for consecration of Dharmasastha Temple in the village in 2014.

In a book written by her, Kamala had described her grandfather as her mentor and recalled their conversations conducted through letters and over the phone, said Raghavan of Painganadu.

The villagers said they were awaiting the moment when a third generation woman from their soil was elected as U.S. Vice-President.