Paddy procurement will continue, says Minister

Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday said procurement of paddy would continue despite inclement weather conditions in the region.
Addressing the media at Mannargudi, the Minister said direct purchase centres were being opened on demand and procurement would be carried out without causing any problems to farmers despite inclement weather conditions.
With respect to the demand for higher procurement price, he pointed out that the procurement price fixed in the State had almost touched ₹2,000 per quintal.
Further, the State government had obtained exemption for Tamil Nadu with respect to extending incentives for procurement of paddy from farmers and around ₹718 crore had been provided as incentives to them since 2011 when the AIADMK came to power.
The tripartite meeting as demanded by farmers to discuss paddy procurement would be held in Thanjavur on January 21, he added.
